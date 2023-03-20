Ghanaian rapper Medikal said he has parted ways with his longtime manager and friend Flow Delly

The rapper said that even though they are no more working together, it is his wish that his former manager makes it out there

He added that even though he cannot discuss the details of his exit because it is a sensitive issue, he knows for a fact that Flow Delly is a good person

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has parted ways with his former manager, Flow Delly. The two have worked together for some years. They have made so many hit songs and bagged several awards and ambassadorial deals.

However, a recent fallout between the two had kept fans asking questions about what could have led to this unexpected circumstance.

In an interview with radio presenter Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the rapper revealed that he has parted ways with his ex-manager for some personal reasons, which he could not disclose on radio.

Medikal explained that though he could not communicate the details of his reasons for parting ways with his manager to the public, he knows that Flow Delly is a good person.

Medikal tagged the issue as a very sensitive one and hence, one that cannot be discussed in public.

Following his manager's exit from his musical career, he claims he has now become his own manager, performing the duties of a manager as well as an artiste.

He added that he has a team who help him with his management and ensures the smooth running of his music business, but for now, he has no official manager.

Watch Medikal's interview about his former manager, Flow Delly below:

