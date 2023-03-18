'Street Code' hitmaker Medikal has cleared the air on the alleged divorce from business mogul and actress Fella Makafui

In an interview on Okay FM, Medikal told Abeiku Santana that there was nothing of that sort between himself and his lovely wife, noting that they are happily married

The video got many Ghanaians commenting about how unique their marriage is as they highlight certain observations about the celebrity couple

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has cleared the air about speculation surrounding his marriage on Abeiku Santana's show on Despite Media's Okay FM.

During his media rounds to promote his upcoming album, Planning and Plotting, he was questioned about his marriage to Fella Makafui.

Abeiku Santana asked him the question based on ongoing speculation that his wife had left their marital home with their daughter, Island Frimpong, and had requested a divorce. Some Ghanaians had also questioned why Medikal was always seen without a wedding ring.

Responding, Medikal noted that he has never worn his wedding ring since he tied the knot with Fella Makafui. Explaining further, he stated that even if he were to wear it, he would not wear it all the time.

Using the analogy of a watch, he noted that watches are not worn all the time by their owners.

He stated that just because he was often seen without his wedding ring, did not mean his marriage was on the rocks.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's response on the status of his marriage with Fella Makafui

37_beyond_self stated:

The man is there to promote his music, yet we make it about his private life. . What does it benefit the public about his private life?

rex_ent_hub said:

Massa, when you're married, it's compulsory to wear your ring unless you have a hidden agenda ...

nanaamaelikplim noted that:

His ring? Na only Fella dey wear ring na...they didn't do wedding so how can he wear ring...

jada_signature commented saying:

Wedding ring is like jewelry. It can be taken off for ease!

jemahorde opined:

Medikal sounds like he was forced into marriage

legendary_2209 said:

There’s an issue massa now ring turn watch

ewra_abena remarked:

how can you compare ring to watch Eii braaaa

leopounds said:

The way MDK dey talk it seems your man is broken

sarponggladys364 commented:

Abei u did not ask the question wall ooo,please make a u-turn about the ring.

sawudlelabrake said:

He didn't answer the question

