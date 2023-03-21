Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Bola Ray and his adorable wife Dorcas Adisi were captured getting cosy on the dance floor as they could not get their hands off each other

They were spotted at the 25th anniversary of Bola Ray in media which was dubbed 'Impact at 25'

The video has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired the chemistry of the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian media personality Bola Ray and ever-gorgeous wife, Dorcas Adisi were spotted getting cosy on the dance floor.

They were spotted at Bola Ray's celebration of 25 years in the media space dubbed 'Impact at 25'.

Bola Ray and his wife Dorcas Adisi on the dancefloor. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

In a video that was sighted on the Instagram page of popular Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, Bola Ray and his wife were captured having a good time.

While dancing, Bola Ray closed the gap between himself and his wife and held onto her. In the process, he grabbed her voluptuous assets behind her and this has caused a stir on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They showed that they are still so much in love with each other as they hugged on the dance floor and gave each other a passionate kiss on the lips.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they expressed admiration of the love and connection Bola Ray shares with his wife.

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd said:

This is what real gentleman do…dance with the wife and make the side chicks jealous

millsphillippina remarked:

We love to see this. This is how life’s supposed to be cus it's too short. Bless them.

ameyaw112 stated:

Moves

ericson._a said:

Naah but Bola was doing a thing with serwah ‍♂️

naa_ahine_dedeota1 commented:

See me smiling throughout. Forgot I was holding a phone kraaa

edudzi_aj remarked:

This is beautiful and how marriage should be ❤️

phylicia340 said:

I mean which wife treated this way would be bothered about a side piece somewhere

efyabernice_realest_ said:

I kept smiling no faking vibe

laidbyesi_ stated:

Aww, this so lovely I smiled throughout watching this video ❤️ of @bolarayofficial and his lovely wife

Serwaa Amihere gives fire dance moves inside Bola Ray's office on his birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Keche dancing inside Bola Ray's office had surfaced online.

The video comes at the back of the 46th birthday celebration of the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, on March 1, 2023.

Fans reacted and shared their opinions of Serwaa Amihere's dance moves as the video went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh