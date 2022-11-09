Osei Kwame Despite's first son and General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei is set to be called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer

Kennedy Asante will be part of 785 new layers who will be enrolled into the Ghana Bar Associationon Friday, November 11, 2022

Since the news of Kennedy's success came up, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kennedy Osei, the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, will soon become a lawyer. Kennedy is set to be called to the Ghana Bar.

The Despite Media General Manager will be enrolled as a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) on Friday, November 9, 2022. This follows his successful completion of the Ghana School of Law.

According to Ghanaweb, 785 new lawyers will be enrolled with Kennedy Osei as one of the most prominent personalities among them.

Kennedy Osei is being called to the Ghana Bar Photo source: @kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Abeiku Santana congratulates Kennedy Osei for being called to the Ghana Bar

Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana who is known to be close to Kennedy Osei confriemd his boss' new feat messagesith a congratulatory meage.

"Congratulations to the managing director of Despite Media; my boss my friend @_kennedyosei on being listed in the list of Ghana Law School students. He will be called to the BAR this Friday. Next Level of greatness," Abeiku said.

Ghanaians congratulte Kennedy Osei over his Gahna Bar call

The news of Kennedy Osei being called to the Ghana Bar has stirred congratulatory messages from social media users.

simply_kod said:

"Nice congratulations to Ken."

vickyzugah said:

"Yaaaay CONGRATULATIONS GM. Well deserved ."

manfred2720 said:

"Is all about money in Educational excellence is not important anymore ."

nanaamaabedi said:

"Even the rich people are striving higher na me wiamfo) ba!!! I'm not giving up Nyame nhyira me."

rosemmensah said:

"Congratulations ooooooooo. We have a lawyer oooooo. God is faithful and good."

4evasandy_shero said:

"That's my G Lawyer Asante innit Ayekoo Nana."

Ama Governor denied call to Ghana Bar over YouTube/TikTok videos & tweet

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Twitter erupted on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after news emerged a popular tweep, Ama Governor, had been denied a call to become a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Ama Governor, known in private as Elorm Ababio, a graduate of Ghana Law School, was expected to be called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

But reports emerged online that Ama Governor the General Legal Council (GLC) has refused her the call.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh