Sarkodie, in an interview with YFM's Kojo Manuel, revealed that he has over 800 unreleased records

His statement stunned the presenter and listeners as they were amazed that Sarkodie had so many tunes in his catalogue

Fans of the rapper begged him on social media to release the songs and expressed confusion at why Sarkodie was hoarding so many songs

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in an interview with YFM's Kojo Manuel, made a revelation that came as a big surprise to his loyal fans.

Sarkodie Reveals That He Has Over 800 Unreleased Songs Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The iconic musician, who has been a mainstay in the African music scene for over a decade, disclosed that he has over 800 unreleased songs in his arsenal.

Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, shocked Kojo Manuel with the revelation, making him ask why he hoarded so many songs. The rapper explained that during a certain period of his career, he was experimenting with different sounds and ideas and, as a result, recorded an incredible number of tracks that have remained unreleased to this day.

The rapper's 3rd studio album, Sarkology, which was released in 2014, contained 30 tracks, a testament to how frequently he used to record songs back in the day. Sarkodie's revelation meant that he currently had enough material to release more than 25 albums.

Fans of the award-winning rapper have expressed their excitement and eagerness to hear the unreleased material. Some also voiced their disappointment in Sarkodie for hoarding so many songs and begged him to release them.

Sarkodie is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers in Africa, and his impressive catalogue of music over the years has earned him several accolades and recognitions, both locally and internationally.

The rapper has won countless awards, including the prestigious BET Award for Best International Act in 2012, and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the global music industry, including Ace Hood and Bob Marley.

Sarkodie Stuns Music Fans

kwamesarkcess1 said:

Obidi we for beat you walahi. And you still go a year without releasing them

NanaYawBasoah1 wrote:

hmmmmmmm shocked 800 songs hoarded paaa hmmmmmmm so King pls when are we going to have these songs

evans_atanga was stunned:

OMG Obidi why?

