Fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman and popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah have engaged in a lighthearted fashion battle that has cracked ribs on social media

The two hilarious characters have been at it for days, with folks choosing who was the most fashionable among the two

YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of Ajagurajah's best fashion statements and 5 of Osebo's best fashion moments in a bid to settle the debate

The fashion world has been buzzing lately as two unlikely characters, popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah and fashionista Osebo, engaged in a lighthearted fashion battle on social media.

Osebo and Ajagurajah fashion clash Photo Source: @Osebothezaraman, @Ajagurajah

Source: Facebook

Their hilarious fashion moments have been cracking ribs and making waves across various platforms, with fans taking sides in a bid to decide who was the most fashionable among the two.

To help settle the debate, YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of Ajagurajah's best fashion statements and 5 of Osebo's best fashion moments. Check them out below:

Ajagurajah's Top 5 Fashion Statements:

1. Ajagurajah wears suit.

2. The "Traditional Chief" look: The spiritual leader also loves to showcase his Ghanaian heritage by wearing traditional outfits.

3. The "Gangsta Preacher" look: Ajagurajah sometimes adds a touch of streetwear to his wardrobe, rocking a t-shirt, blingy accessories and shades.

4. The "Gospel Rapper" look: The spiritual leader has been known to don hip-hop-inspired outfits, rocking hoodies and trendy sneakers.

5. The "Fashionable Prophet" look: Ajagurajah's style is always evolving, and he's not afraid to experiment.

Osebo's Top 5 Fashion Moments:

1. The "Skirt Over Pants" look: Osebo caused a stir on social media when he debuted his unique style of wearing skirts over pants.

2. Osebo wearing a colourful outfit.

3. The "Leopard Print" look: Osebo loves to play with animal prints. He once donned a head-to-toe leopard print outfit that turned heads.

4. Osebo wears a jeans outfit.

5. The "Mix-and-Match" look: Osebo is a master at mixing and matching patterns, fabrics and colours to create bold and unique fashion statements.

