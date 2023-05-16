UK-based Nigerian-owned fashion brand Alonuko Bridal recently wowed fashion lovers with one of their designs

Alonuko posted a video of their beautiful bride, Toni, in a sheer dress with lace embellishments

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to praise the regal bridal look

Alonuko continues to ensure that black brides shine in exquisite designs that flatter their skin tone, and it is beautiful to see!

The UK brand owned by Nigerian designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola, made a bride a vision to behold on her special day.

Photos of the wedding dress Credit: @alonuko_bridal

Identified as Toni, a video of the gorgeous bride dressed in one of their breathtaking custom designs has gone viral on social media.

The sheer form-fitted dress featured a high neck, long sleeves and lace embellishments strategically placed to form a gorgeous silhouette.

Check out the video shared by Alonuko below:

Social media users have reacted to the gorgeous bride's dress

Several social media users are reacting to the video of the beautiful bride in the stunning design.

Many found the look beautiful and have applauded the designer.

Check out the comments below:

dew_by_ds:

"This is so amazing."

@Trennesseyy:

"The short veil is a moment tho. It would be a crime to cover this dress."

@the_lopetee:

"This is perfect."

@sar_cella:

"It’s the way she matched her skin to the lace so perfectly for meeee."

@DebbySimon69:

"Amazing.... I love it."

@NkyEzenwa:

"I am loving this dress…. Beautiful."

@sky_jfk:

"She’s truly the canvas."

@thecloudba3:

"This is actually my dream dress."

kitkat617919:

"The body, the dress, the veil STUNNING."

abundant_am:

"This is the most stunning dress I’ve ever seen in my life!"

bixiebeau:

"The level of unrealness is unreal. Its unrealistic. It’s impossible. Wait what????"

