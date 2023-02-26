Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown won over social media with his latest jaw-dropping photos

The style influencer popularly called Osebo, The Zara man, looked like a top model in denim outfits and expensive shoes

Top fashion influencers in Ghana and beyond have commented on the breathtaking photos shared on Instagram

Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown has caused a stir on social media with his distinctive, unique denim look.

He was spotted in a denim short-sleeve blazer designed to look like jeans trousers with pockets and chains.

Osebo, The Zara Man, styled his look with denim jeans and expensive leather belts for the iconic photoshoot.

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Zara man rocks designer brands in this collage. source: @osebo_zaraman

Source: Instagram

He looked classy in leather derby shoes from Balenciaga, unveiled in the AW19 runway show, which has a silver-tone metal BB logo plate for a distinctly branded look. The leather shoes cost GH¢12800.

Richard Brown accessorized with a black leather wristwatch, silver bracelet and stylish sunglasses.

He completed his look with a black bucket hat and a Gucci men's tote bag for the photoshoot.

The style influencer shared a series of photos on social media captioned.

I Don't care what you have to say about me. This is who I am. the good and the bad. The most important thing is I love me.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Richard Brown's statement look

desi_scott1

This is it sir one life one chance this is not a dress rehearsal enjoy your life

adams__zakarias

This man will killed us with amazing fashioned wear

nana___wan

Out of coverage area

alex_agenda

Don chale u for kill us with fashion for real, new inventer.....

kwamenuako

Skirt on the top…wow fashion is madness ampa @kwesiaddo_official

elvis_agyapong

combination is a calculation ❤️

aakosua_vee

This look will pass for fashion week

kofi_kaakyire_official

I always take ap)) from the Zara Man to buy my suit and shoes, here in America. Thank you, brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️

malicomalik

The One thing I can say here is the shoe and the belt have to be the same Balenciaga, but still not bad the fashion is wicked

Osebo The Zara Man Channels Jackie Appiah As He Rocks Casablanca Shirt In New Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Jackie Appiah's famous images, which she shared in November 2022, which Osebo, The Zara Man, has replicated.

Richard Brown, also known as Osebo, One of Ghana's leading male fashion idols, The Zara Man, also runs a store.

His customers come from Nigeria and other countries to purchase distinctive and original brands from him.

The first famous person to wear the Casablanca shirt this year was Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who was dining at Akufo-restaurant Addo's Nsuomunam with co-stars Nadia Buari, Majid Michelle, Samaria Yakubu, and Samera Buari.

Source: YEN.com.gh