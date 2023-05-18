Ghanaian media personality MzGee continues to impress United Showbiz viewers with elegant styles

The gorgeous entertainment journalist has gone viral with her custom-made blue dress and hairstyle

Many social media users have commented on her stunning looks and expensive shoes

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looked breathtaking in beautiful outfits for the new teaser video for her show, United Showbiz.

MzGee slays in beautiful dresses and elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @mzgee @utvghana

The talented entertainment journalist made a bold fashion statement as she flaunted her cleavage in a stylish blue dress that has become a trending topic online.

The married woman wore a coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

United Television shared the photo on social media captioned:

Yes! She’s unique in her own style

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful photos of MzGee, which were posted by United Television on all their social media platforms

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

Owusu Boakye stated:

Everyone is unique in their own way; some are versatile, multi-functional.

don_ligis remarked:

Class on point, no roaming around markets to prove any point, lol dancing and screaming all over the place

Agyemang Duncan said:

She is beautiful and very good ❤

abenabarca10 commented:

She's naturally beautiful

Paa Qwasi Davidson noted:

Upon Photoshop, you still can't compare your facial beauty to hers

Frank Addo declared:

I like that part of the caption “in her own style” So no need to pressure her and just let her do the job. Comparison is unhealthy sometimes. Let's encourage her uniqueness.

Yeboah Benjamin stated:

I love her so much. Miss Gee is in a class of her own. The calmness, elegance and grandeur she delivers, the immaculate finesse and clarity of presentation, make me wish that her program is a daily show. Daavi Papa paa

Usman Suleiman observed:

Yes, she is unique in her own style; the same applies to Nana Ama McBrown. I like them both, I enjoy watching their programs. this comparison thing is not necessary, and it's total nonsense!!!

Princess Naapoa remarked:

UTV dey behaves like a slaying queen that has a broken heart. The internet will feel it, but we, the atitikwaa dier, keep our broken hearts to ourselves.

