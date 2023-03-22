Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensha, drove the actress in a beautiful video

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of herself and her husband in a beautiful video and got her fans excited.

In the video, the couple looked happy, with Maxwell, the actress' husband, driving her to shop at an unknown location.

Nana Ama McBrown goes shopping with her husband in video Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown picked up some lovely shoes from the shop with Maxwell recording the happy moment. The actress looked excited in the moment.

Watch Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful video with her husband, Maxwell, below:

Fans of the actress have reacted to the trending video of Nana Ama McBrown and her husband

albyablord commented:

Aaaah Hw3 ne f3.....our Enemies are not God❤️

iamawoabenapapabifavoured commented:

Nana... I wish you well, doodoo. You are a giver, a Generous person.. you love all, care for people, and are so blessed to be hated.

iamawoabenapapabifavoured commented:

I love you beyond measure. Your life inspires a lot and I must say God is not done with you yet. For caring for the orphan alone makes me love you more.

dee_243 commented:

I almost passed out with all the spinning ‍ but Mrs. looking peng

iamawoabenapapabifavoured commented:

I pray for long life, more money.. more endorsement and more of God's strength for you to take care of baby Maxin and Adepa. God bless you

Nana Ama McBrown adopts a 1-year-old baby who lost her mother as a sister for her only daughter Baby Maxin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the Onua TV presenter adopted a little girl from her church called Adepa.

McBrown was touched and decided to adopt the one-year-old girl after hearing that she had lost her dear mother.

In a video, McBrown explained her decision to the congregation while her daughter, Maxin, played with Adepa.

Source: YEN.com.gh