Actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has adopted a little girl from her church called Adepa

McBrown was touched and decided to adopt the one-year-old girl after hearing that she had lost her mother

In a video, McBrown explained her decision to the congregation while her daughter, Maxin, played with Adepa

Award-winning actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has again shown her benevolence by adopting a little girl.

McBrown recently visited a church with her family, including her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah, for a programme.

At the programme, the actress saw a little girl called Adepa, whose playful nature caught her attention.

Nana Ama McBrown has adopted a little girl who lost her mum

Source: Instagram

In a video the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa shared, McBrown addressed the congregation and explained her decision to adopt Adepa.

According to her, she had requested her uncle to call the girl's mother of the girl to come for some of her daughter Baby Maxin's old clothing.

But she was informed that the little girl, a little over one year old, had lost her mother. The revelation hit her so hard that it got her thinking.

McBrown reveals how something prompted her to adopt Adepa

Upon reflecting on the little girl's situation, McBrown revealed that a voice within prompted her to help the girl.

After getting convinced, she discussed it with her husband, who threw his weight behind her to make the adoption successful.

McBrown added that she had initially wanted Adepa to stay with her father so she (McBrown) would be providing food and other support for her. But she heard the same voice directing her to bring the girl to live with her.

She promised to treat the little girl like her own daughter while declaring that Adepa's father could always come for her anytime he pleased.

In the video, McBrown's daughter had already taken to Adepa and played with her.

See the video below:

McBrown moves from Despite Media's UTV to Media General's Onua TV

It is unknown when the video was shot, but it surfaced about one week after McBrown joined Onua TV.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, McBrown was unveiled as the newest presenter for Media General's Onua TV/FM on Monday, March 13, 2023.

She later explained the circumstances leading to her move from Despite Media as UTV's United Showbiz presenter.

