Medikal said Amerado Burner is not his friend and not on his level as well adding that he does not see himself in any collaboration with him

Medikal's reason was that Amerado dissed him on a track two years ago but did not get a reply from him for the same reasons

Rapper Medikal said he is not friends with Amerado Burner and does not see himself making music with him at any point.

During an interview with Berla Mundi and TV3 hosts on the New Day morning show, the rapper disclosed that he was not friends with Amerado because the rapper had not reached his level yet.

He added that Amerado recorded a diss track about two years ago for him, but he did not respond to it because it was not worth reacting to.

"I am at level 400 right now, and Amerado is below that. If I had replied to his diss track, it would be of no use because I would not benefit from it," Medikal said.

Watch Medikal's interview about Amerado below:

Ghanaians reacted to Medikal's comment about Amerado

efo_sedem9 commented:

But @rowalkerghana, how is this a downgrading statement? You asked an unnecessary question & a sensible reply was given & you said he's downgrading him! You learn to talk & handle issues. Oooooh, you talk too raw!!!

iamjaydallas4real commented:

talk that talk@amgmedikal ain't got time to hype that hype, Young's gotta earn that

dg01335 commented:

Stupid question,MDK is right that guy no reach him level unless you’re a hater

