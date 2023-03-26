Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has celebrated the birthday of his wife, Omega, on social media

Inkoom, who now plays for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, shared a lovely photo with Omega

In his caption, the footballer showered praises on his wife while also revealing that her daughter had also turned a new age

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has flaunted his beautiful wife, Omee Inkoom, in a new photo on social media.

The photo shows Inkoom and his wife in a lovely pose for the camera as they stepped out for an event.

In the photo, Inkoom wore a grey-coloured suit and white shirt with a wine-coloured flying tie to match. The wife rocked a black lace dress with a yellow in the front.

Samuel Inkoom has celebrated his wife, Omega, on her birthday Photo source: @inkoom

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Standing beside her husband, Omega leaned on his right shoulder for support while placing her other hand which held her bag behind her.

Inkoom shared the photo of his wife to celebrate as she attained a new age on Sunday, March 26, 2023. In his caption, the former Black Stars defender also revealed that their daughter was also celebrating her birthday.

"God has been faithful to us for another year. Every day that we get to see each other marks God's blessing and faithfulness to us. My wife and daughter celebrate their birthdays today. Happy Birthday to the Joys of my Life," he said.

See the photo below

Ghanaians celebrate Inkoom's wife

joyceannoryeboah said:

Happy birthday to the special one ❤️

thealicianickols said:

"Sending birthday love ❤️ and hugs to both of them."

bra_obed4u said:

"Eii u still looking much younger more blessings to u bro."

isaac.mensah.52 said:

"Happy Glorious Birthday Mother and Daughter. More blessings from above.️❤️."

celebmassageghofficial said:

Happy birthday madam blessings and love always

manuelnana05

Happy blessed birthday to both of them. May they enjoy God’s divine blessings and favour. Amen

Lovely photos of Stephen Appiah's beautiful wife surface online

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah celebrated his wife, Hannah Appiah, as she turned a year older on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The former Juventus and Fernabache midfielder shared photos of his beautiful wife with a lovely caption.

The post triggered many reactions from Appiah's followers, including Yvonne Nelson, who hailed Mrs Appiah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh