Abeiku Santana revealed that his wife Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey was the one who paid for his forms, filled it and even paid for his tuition for his Master's degree at the University of Ghana Business School

He made this known at the graduation ceremony from the institution on March 25, 2023

Many people have praised Mrs Aggrey for being a supportive wife to the seasoned media personality

Despite Media presenter Abeiku Santana disclosed that his gorgeous wife Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey was his main support system in acquiring his second Master's degree.

Graduating from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) with a Master's in Marketing Strategy on March 25, 2023, he revealed that his wife encouraged him to pursue it.

He added that she was the one who bought the forms and filled them on his behalf.

He also disclosed that Mrs Aggrey, out of her hard-earned money, decided to foot his tuition fees.

Reminiscing about his time in school, he said that she would set the alarm and wake him up to study.

Even though he boasted of having more Masters than her, he noted that he would not have been able to achieve this without her.

Ghanaians hail Mrs Aggrey for being a supportive wife

