The family, friends, and fans of the late Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, visited the tomb of the late singer at the Osu Cemetery.

The visit to Ebony's tomb on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, formed part of activities to commemorate the sixth anniversary of her untimely demise.

Ebony's family is commemorating her 6th death anniversary Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Ebony's tragic accident

Ebony passed away in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning from Sunyani where she and her friend Franky Kuri had visited the singer's mother.

The two and a soldier, Francis Vondee, who was escorting them, had their car mangled after somersaulting.

At the time of her passing, Ebony was at the peak of her relatively short career and she even won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year for 2018 posthumously.

Family marks 6 years after Ebony's passing

Led by her father Nana Opoku Kwarteng, and her mother, Beatrice Oppong Martin, the family laid wreaths on Ebony's tomb and said prayers for her.

In a video shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Ebony's father is seen wearing a black T-shirt with the photo of Ebony embossed in it.

Holding a walking stick, he narrated their mission to visit the graveside of his daughter.

"It has been six years since Nana Hemaa (Ebony) died...It is sad but the consolation is the fact that Her Royal Majesty Ohemaa Kwarteng still lives [and] we are here to her and have [an] encounter with the great personality," he said.

In another video, Ebony's father asked the late singer's elder sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng to say a word to her sister. Happy obliged by laying a wreath on the tomb before kneeling on the tomb.

"Oh, so it has become a tradition, a ritual that we do this every year. Ideally, it's supposed to be your birthday that we celebrate every year. Ideally, it's supposed to be a moment to celebrate, it should be an enjoyment day; it should be something that should bring laughter. This, definitely was not what we planned for [nor] prepared for. This was not the agreement [and] I always say who are we to question God...we can't do anything. All we can do is to come here to mourn and celebrate you because you've been good to the family. We thank you Nana. People may not undertand why we celebrate you every year but we know as a family. I know as sister what you have made me.

Ebony's sister stirs emotions with video on her 6th anniversary

Earlier, Ebony Reign's sister had remembered the late singer on the sixth anniversary of her passing.

Happy woke up at dawn to recount how she was rudely awakened by the news of her sister's passing.

Her emotional video triggered messages of condolences from her online followers.

