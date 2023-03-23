A man and his wife seized the opportunity to show how good they are as dancers after they took to the dance floor at a wedding reception

The video revealed that the pair were a bridesmaid and groomsman during the wedding ceremony

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the couple for making the event very lively

A groomsman and a pretty bridesmaid have melted hearts online hearts after a cute video of them doing a formation dance at a wedding reception surfaced.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment when the pretty bridesmaid and the groomsman walked to the middle of the venue as Kuame Eugene's banger “Turn up” began to play.

A Bridesmaid and a groomsman deliver nice dance moves at a wedding reception Photo credit:@weddingblogafrica/TikTok

The zeal with which the duo began to do the formation dance proved that they had planned to lighten up the event and that it was not a spontaneous act as they were already married.

The 29-second video saw the two dropping one dance move after the other much to the delight of the wedding guests who had gathered there.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 16,000 likes and 30 comments.

Ghanaians praise their dancing skills

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the bridesmaid and groomsmen for making the event lively.

queenesther6263:

imagining how their house will be. Two dancers

Nipsey:

Just imagining what they did on their wedding day lol

amandakyei622:

What is the name of the bride and groom for this wedding because the bridesmaid and the groom's man look like my cousin and her husband

daisyyyyy.x4:

They’re already married lol

