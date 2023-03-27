Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has met the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The US Vice President arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for a three-day state visit. She was welcomed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in a brief ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport.

As part of her engagements on Monday, March 27, Kamala Harris visited Vibrate Studios, a recording studio in Accra, where she interacted with musicians and other creatives.

Kamala Harris visited Vibrate Studio in Accra Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif was among those the US Vice President met and interacted with upon her arrival at the studio.

Kamala Harris met Black Sherif, others with Idris Elba, Shery Lee Ralph

The American Vice President bisited the studio in the company of British actor Idris Elba and American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a photo which has surfaced online, Harris was seen sandwiched between two ladies with Black Sherif and Idris Elba standing behind them.

A video also showed the moment the US Veep arrived at the studio.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh