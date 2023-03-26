Kamala Harris: US Vice-President Arrives In Ghana For 3-Day Visit
US Vice-President Kamala Harris has arrived in Ghana for a three-day state visit as part of her government's efforts to deepen ties with Africa.
Her visit makes her the first Black woman US vice-president to visit Ghana and Africa.
The vice-president announced ahead in a Twitter post on Monday, March 13, 2023.
“Later this month, @SecondGentleman and I will travel to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia as part of our Administration’s efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity. I look forward to a productive trip,” she posted on Twitter.
