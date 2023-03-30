Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has asked Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come for him and take him away

His reason is that most Ghanaians and even Nigerians talk about him looking like the newly elected president, who he calls father

Shatta added that he would be happy if he came for him so that he gets the chance to perform one of his songs for him

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has called on the president-elect of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come for him and relocate him to Nigeria.

Shatta Wale said that people have been referring to him as the son of the newly elected president, claiming there is not much difference in their looks.

Shatta Wale has asked the Nigeria president to relocate him to Nigeria because he looks like him Photo source: @shattawalegh

In a hilarious Tweet on Twitter, which has garnered some reactions, he said that he would love to go to Nigeria to be able to perform for TInubu, hence his wish for his "father from another land" to come for him.

Shatta Wale Tweeted about Tinubu, saying:

You excellency everyone says I look like you ,so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol … They always say my father won’t come for me ,so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs Thank you My president ,May you live long Dad ❤️

Some fans reacted to the Tweet from Shatta Wale, stating different opinions about Shatta's post and his latest reactions on social media.

Lawless... commented:

Wale, but lately you dey stoop so low ooo... So is this another form of marketing your album, or an unknown sign of depression??.. I've followed you since my high school days, and I have a feeling my Don is gradually losing some relevance.. sorry boss

MAYOR OF ABIA STATE

Thank God u said he’s ur, president. Because he’s not our president

simple_tot commented:

U want to use your allo strategies again on Nigeria's president for him to invite you over. We know all your moves now, man.

