United Showbiz pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has said Efia Odo is not the most beautiful woman in Ghana

The outspoken, dark-skinned woman explained that the video vixen is not the standard of beauty

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the viral video on Instagram

Ghanaian entertainment critic MC Yaa Yeboah blasted socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, for describing musician Sista Afia as an ugly woman.

Speaking on the United Showbiz programme, MC Yaa Yeboah disclosed that Efia Odo is not as beautiful as she thinks.

Efia Odo is being criticised by MC Yaa Yeboah after comments on Sista Afia. Photo credit: @mc_yaa_yeboah @efiaodo.

She stated that Efia Odo is not the standard of beauty, and most people don't regard her as one of the most beautiful women in Ghana.

MC Yaa Yeboah looked elegant in a red two-piece outfit and Barbie-inspired blonde hairstyle while making her submission on the show.

Ghanaians react to Yaa Yeboah insulting Efia Odo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Akyerebb stated:

"If she’s not the standard of beauty then you dier s3 anomaa ooo🤣🤣"

bey_llis1_wiggle stated:

"She is making sense but people will say she’s hating"

Iamdianasante stated:

"Per my standard, everybody is very beautiful in their own special way. Standard 💯😍😍😍❤️"

iam_khi.khi stated:

"She is very beautiful!!!! I mean very beautiful"

Megrouce stated:

"She’s beautiful, fa wo kwasia k) 😂 Everyone is beautiful in their own special way! Wo mpo lol"

Qkarmar stated:

"Nonsense!!! A plus has deceived u by telling you, u are beautiful"

honourable_coco stated:

"She is still very fine and sassy!!!"

bessb3at stated:

"Efia odo is more beautiful than you and sista Afia"

Portiaadosinaba stated:

"But your sister Efya, with her bbl nyash making a whole diss song for Efya odo is the standard of beauty ong😒 fa nhwihw3animu fri yen so ko nohaaa"

Lucylosculate stated:

"Eiiiii nipa chaii hw3 who's talking about standard of beauty 😂😂"

Kwame A Plus hugs MC Yaa Yeboah

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame A Plus and MC Yaa Yeboah are trending after hugging each other passionately in a viral video.

MC Yaa Yeboah talks about school bullying

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MC Yaa Yeboah, who encouraged women to strive hard for their goals, particularly in fields where men dominate.

The United Showbiz commentator explained that she had continued to pursue her aspirations despite receiving cruel remarks from her teachers.

MC Yaa Yeboah's Instagram page features a trending video on the same topic that has prompted comments from numerous social media users.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

