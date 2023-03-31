Famous Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Ajagurajah has caused a frenzy on social media with his grand entrance to the Onua Durbar

The durbar was held at the premises of Media General on March 31, 2023, and this saw various media personalities, celebrities and staff celebrate the Ghanaian culture

The video of Bishop Ajagurajah's arrival got many people criticising him as others admired the display of culture

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Bishop Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, arrived at Onua TV's Onua Durbar like a chief with his entourage.

In a quest to celebrate the last day of Ghana month, Onua TV, a sub-station of Media General, held a durbar on March 31, 2023 at the premises of the media house.

Ajagurajah at the Onua Durbar inside Media General. Photo Source: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the Instagram handle of Media General's Onua TV, @onuatv, the spiritual leader arrived in a black Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

While the car slowly drove through the gates of Media General, there were some men who stood around it dressed in black and red.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some of the men carried pans filled with items on their heads. While the other men held hands from side to side and slowly walked as the car drove into the parking area.

Later some ladies were captured holding traditional maracas, which they beat with their palms and chanted songs to welcome the spiritual leader.

Below is a video of his grand entrance at Media General.

Below are pictures of his arrival to the Onua Durbar.

Below is a video of Bishop Ajagurajah seated comfortably in his seat.

Ghanaians react to video of Ajagurajah's grand arrival to Onua Durbar

sir.forson opined:

Unfortunately, we keep awarding and conferring unnecessary titles to undeserving people. When did he claim to be a Bishop?

nketsia.isaac stated:

Kromo ha de3 nkosiesem nkoaa

areezo4 commented:

This is beautiful

mu.mmy6660 commented:

He really knows how to hype himself using his members

abena.kunadu.77 stated:

This Ajagurajah won’t kill us

Shatta Wale slays in a suit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Shatta Wale looking dapper in a suit and overcoat caused a frenzy online since he is known for wearing sweats with many diamond chains around his neck.

He was captured travelling from Ghana to Nairobi, Kenya, as he looked elegant in his outfit. The videos got many .

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh