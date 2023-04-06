Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone has disclosed he stayed in Kumasi instead of moving to Accra because he wanted to inspire the youth in Kumasi

He said that he had always wanted to relocate to Accra, but he decided to stay in Kumasi to prove to the young artistes that you can make it anywhere in Ghana

He added that his decision to stay in Kumasi influenced the likes of Yaw Tog, Asakaa Boys, and many other talents in the city

Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone said he was supposed to relocate to Accra to continue his musical journey but decided to stay in Kumasi for some selfless reasons.

The brother of the 2009 VGMA Artiste Of The Year, Okyeame Kwame said that many artistes ignore the upcoming talents, but he had a place in his heart for them.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news, Flowking told Andy Dosty on Showtyme that he had wanted to relocate from Kumasi to Accra since 2013 to compete with other rap and music artists who were making it big in Accra.

The "Fire Bon Dem" hitmaker stated that his mentality was to send signals to the youth in Kumasi and other towns that they were not supposed to move to the country's capital before they could make it.

The rapper who rose to fame after the release of songs Simple and One Gallon with his Bradez music group feels his decision bore fruits. He pointed to the rise of Yaw Tog, the Asaaka Boys and many other young talents who have become international talents as testaments to his sacrifice.

