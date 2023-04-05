Young music star Fotocopy was invited to the studios of Okay FM by radio host Abeiku Santana alongside singer Kuami Eugene in a bid to make to settle the tension brewing between the two

Fotocopy, who is only seven years old, previously stated that he hated Kuami Eugene because the singer did not honour a feature request which did not sit well with many Ghanaians

As Abeiku discussed the matter, Fotocopy broke down in serious tears, seemingly regretting his earlier statement and apologized to Kuami

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Young music star Fotocopy was invited to the studios of Okay FM by radio host Abeiku Santana alongside singer Kuami Eugene in a bid to settle the tension brewing between the two.

Fotocopy Weeps Bitterly As He Apologizes To Kuami Eugene Over Hate Comment Photo Source: okayfm

Source: Instagram

Fotocopy, who is only seven years old, previously stated that he hated Kuami Eugene because the singer did not honour a feature request. This statement did not sit well with many Ghanaians, creating a rift between the two musicians.

During the radio show, Abeiku Santana discussed the matter with Fotocopy and Kuami Eugene. The conversation was tense, but Abeiku Santana tried to diffuse the situation by allowing both parties to express their feelings.

Fotocopy, who was visibly upset, broke down in tears as he apologized to Kuami Eugene. He stated that he regretted his earlier statement and told the singer he was sorry.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kuami Eugene accepted Fotocopy's apology and said he had no hard feelings towards the young musician.

The radio show ended positively, with both Fotocopy and Kuami Eugene reconciling their differences. Many Ghanaians praised Abeiku Santana for bringing the two musicians together and promoting peace and unity in the music industry.

Fotocopy is doing very well from himself as a young star and already has some hit songs. Kuame has also had rifts with others in the past.

Ghanaians React To Fotocopy Crying

Awurama Frimpomaa wrote:

Eugene has patience o me Anka I have walked away long time koraaaaaaa,is he his co equal Boi333

Maud Addo commented:

But this little boy should concentrate more on his education so when he gets to certain age he can now think of music cozzz

Manuel De-graft Adjei said:

You all speaking for kuami but the guy loves his very much that’s why too

Kuami Eugene And Fotocopy Hug It Out After Young Rapper Said He Hated Him: "It still hurts him" Tuesday, April

In a related story, a video of Kuami Eugene and Fotocopy hugging it out inside the studio of Despite Media's Okay FM has gone viral.

This comes after the young rapper stated that he hated the 'Cryptocurrency' hitmaker after he failed to feature him on a song.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they how they squashed the 'beef' and make peace.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh