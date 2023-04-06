Beautiful Ghanaian broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, has once again come out to address pregnancy rumours

According to the GhOne newscaster, she is aware of her bulging tummy as she assured Ghanaians that she is not pregnant yet

In the delightful video, Serwaa informed fans that she has started dieting and exercising to revert to her shapely figure

Sometime in September last year, Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere made national headlines when Daily Graphic questioned the reason behind her big tummy.

The RTP Television Female Newscaster of the Year has come out ahead of gossipmongers to dispel all pregnancy rumours and conspiracy theories.

According to Serwaa, she is positive that she is not pregnant as she is working on restoring her flat tummy and curves.

Ghana's Serwaa Amihere is not only a role model for young women desiring a career in media, but she is also a huge fashion icon and pacesetter.

Her TV appearance always leaves one breathless, with her flattering outfits showcasing her tiny midriff and shapely curves. It is no wonder that she owns one of the biggest female corporate outfit retail stores in the country.

Hence, a big stomach on her otherwise perfect physique is visible and calls for wagging tongues.

But this time, she has addressed it before anyone can bring it up and run with their story. She said in a video:

"You guys, I've seen a lot of comments from people asking me if I'm pregnant. I know that the rumour is going to start again, that 'Serwaa is pregnant'.

"I'm sorry, but I'm not pregnant just yet. My stomach has just become really big, and I'm working on it. I started dieting yesterday... and exercising. So please, hold on with the rumours."

Watch the video here:

A woman bloating or sporting a slight bulge in her midsection is quite normal, especially if they adopt certain habits like late-night eating. It may also be a symptom of varying underlying health issues.

But we are glad that Serwaa has figured out what has caused her abdomen to bloat and is working on restoring her admired figure.

