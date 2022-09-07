Pretty Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has reacted to widely-circulated reports that she is pregnant

Serwaa Amihere was recently spotted with a rather big tummy which sparked media reports including one in a national daily

Responding to the newspaper report, Serwaa expressed surprise while some of her fans have also expressed disappointment

Ghanaian broadcaster Joyce Serwaa Amihere has finally reacted to reports making rounds that she is pregnant.

Serwaa Amihere has been trending on social media in the past few days after a video showing her with a protruding belly emerged online.

The GHOne TV broadcaster recently launched a clothing line in collaboration with her sister Maame Gyamfuaa. While interacting with the guests at the launch, Serwaa was spotted with an unusually big belly leading many to conclude that she was pregnant.

Serwaa Amihere has reacted to rumours that she is pregnant Photo source: @serwaaamihere, @famebugs

Source: Instagram

Days after the 'pregnancy rumour' started on social media, it has found it's way into a national daily newspaper, The Daily Guide.

It is Daily Guide's reported which has triggered a response from the award-winning broadcaster. Seemingly surprised by the report, Serwaa took to her Snapchat account to share a screenshot of the newspaper report.

In her caption to the screenshot, Serwaa expressed her shock by simply using a local parlance expression.

"Daily Guide? Boi," she said.

Watch a screenshot of Serwaa's post below:

Fans of Serwaa Amihere reacts

The response from Serwaa Amihere has prompted reactions from social media users. Many of them have expressed disappointment in the newspapder report.

flockaranks said:

"I don’t get it , so what , if she’s pregnant ? is that not suppose to be a good thing and should be congratulated , why; is marriage some gidigidi thing ?at her age if she’s pregnant , what’s the bad news about it , Ghanaians kraaa how lost are you in everything Eii nkwasiasem paaa nie."

poshwearz.gh_wholesale said:

"Ohh wow so whole daily guide decided this the story people will like to read and benefit from? Wooow."

she_is_osa said:

"Serwaa’s resilience is admirable. There’s nothing she won’t suff*r in the hands of the media and a faction of the general populace. What’s all this? And we are all wondering why they’re going under the knife? ‍♀️."

denoraofficial said:

"But what men don’t know is women go through a lot naturally, it could be pre-period bloat .It’s a natural package we didn’t sign up for let her be."

Serwaa Amihere Bonds With Adorable Little Baby

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere recently stirred reactions on social media after she was spotted in a video carrying a baby.

The renowned presenter looked excited as she held on to the adorable little baby girl and got folks saying motherhood looks good on her.

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as a lot of people found the footage cute and could not resist talking about it.

Source: YEN.com.gh