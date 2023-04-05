'Sad Girlz Luv Money' crooner Amaarae has shared the reason why she has not headlined her own concert in the country

In a recent interview on 3FM Drive, she said that is her greatest fear because she is not sure whether she has the audience

Some Ghanaians advised her on what she should do, however, she stated that when her album drops, she would return and reconnect more with Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae has opened up about why she has not held a concert in the country since she jumped into the music scene.

In an exclusive interview on 3FM Drive, she told hosts Giovani Caleb and Akuoko-Sarpong that she has been reluctant to headline her own show in Ghana.

Ghanaian-American Singer Amaarae dazzling in photos. Photo Source: @amaarae

Source: Instagram

Explaining why, she stated that she feels she does not have the audience to host a successful show. She added that it had been her fear.

The 'Reckless & Sweet' hitmaker further stated that she is not sure whether people are going to be receptive and attend the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Adding that she has been sceptical about the decision for the past 2-3 years.

Amaarae stated that once her long-awaited album is out, she would want to come back to the country to connect more with people.

“Hopefully, in December, it will be amazing to put together a show for the fans that are loyal and the community that wants to see it and come and be on it," she said.

See the full video below.

Ghanaians advise Amaarae

Some recommendations from Ghanaians after Amaarae opened up about her fear of headlining her own concert in the country.

@Pengdor said:

Not December, pleaseeeeee @amaarae Mid-year concerts are so great, and we don’t have to deal with the overcrowding of places ugh

@cozypols advised:

Madam pls do it between July - October. If I have to drag dudes to wherever I. WILL. @amaarae

Fella Makafui drops a touching message for Medikal on 29th birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fella Makafui celebrated her husband and rapper Medikal as he marked his 29th birthday.

She shared old photos in a carousel post on her verified Instagram page and added a heartfelt message to it.

This got many people admiring the affection they have for each other as they join her in celebrating the 'Omo Ada' crooner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh