Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo has sent a message to President Nana Akufo-Addo about the new tax reforms

The CEO of Melo Food warned that taxing bet earnings will cause the youth to rise up against him

John Dumelo, who officially went into politics in 2016, has sought to portray himself as a champion of the youth

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to back off plans by his government to tax winnings from sports betting to avoid a youth-led uprising.

The government plans to introduce a 10% withholding tax on all winnings from lotteries and sports betting as part of efforts to boost revenue and revive the economy.

But the move has not gone down well with many Ghanaians, especially the youth who patronise sports betting platforms.

John Dumelo, who in the past promoted sports betting as an avenue for the youth to make money, also lashed out at the government's decision in a post shared on his Twitter handle.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician questioned why the through which the youth made money after it had failed to create jobs.

John Dumelo, who says he is contesting to be a member of Ghana's parliament so he can help to improve the well-being of young people in Ghana, accused President Akufo-Addo of trying to reap where he did not sow by taxing jobs he did not create. He further warned that the youth would rise up against the president if he did not change course.

John Dumelo tweeted:

"Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too, ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late."

Ghanaians display mixed reactions over new bet and lottery taxes

@manhimself wrote;

What is wrong with taxing bet winnings?

@thespecialman commented;

If the betting companies are been taxed for running business in this territory why tax the winnings of users or customers ..

@starbwoyak1

Mr.John, can you pls help lead us in demonstration over this matter for the youth?

Just do this for us♥️

