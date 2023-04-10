The government of Ghana has imposed a 10% tax on all earnings from sports bettings and lotteries in the country

Many Ghanaians have vehemently disagreed with the new policy and have called for it to be abolished

Some have stated that lotteries, especially sports betting, have become a social nuisance among the youth and should be abolished

The Ghana government imposes a 10% tax on lottery winnings. Photo credit: AFP and Ijubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

Throughout the last ten years, Ghana's betting sector has experienced phenomenal expansion, encouraging several betting companies to establish operations there.

Ghanaians' opinions on sports betting have been divided, with some emphasising its negative impacts on the youth. Others agree that betting is legal and not against the law, so it cannot be considered harmful.

Serwaa Amihere, a popular media personality, was once criticised for questioning whether sports betting was becoming a national disaster.

Ghanaians react to the government's decision to tax earnings from lotteries

Many Ghanaians did not kindly take the news of the 10% tax and took to social media to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

@Tadi_PR said:

I work with a betting company, and I am afraid many will be folding up soon. We are already paying taxes on staff and huge some to the gaming commission

@Sir_Steeze commented:

But no refund when you lose, eh? Nice nice. Smh

@Kobby1942 remarked:

Even in Uganda, you pay tax when depositing betting platforms

@YUNG_PRIEST98 opined:

Hmmm, this government, there is no job for the youth, the betting we take survive too, you want to receive 10% tax from winning slips, eiiii

Ghanaian church elder who lost over $100,000 says many betting gurus hide the truth

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a church elder lost over $100,0000 on sports betting. A Ghanaian man claimed to have lost over $100,000 due to his sports betting addiction. Jonathan, a church elder, claimed that more individuals lose money on sports betting than they win. Internet users who responded to the piece shared their stories of how betting has severely damaged them.

