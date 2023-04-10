John Mahama has delivered a touching message to mark the 2023 Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 9, 2023

The former president and most likely to be the NDC flagbearer for the 2024 general elections said while it is easy to be carried away by the trappings of political power, politicians must not be power drunk

He wants politicians to, instead, adopt Christlike features in their daily lives because those will stand the test of time in their lives

Former president John Mahama has urged colleague politicians not to be carried away by the trappings of political power because they are fleeting.

According to him, having served the country in every important position from deputy minister to president, he knows that it is easy to get power drunk.

"Wherever you go, you get soldiers lined, welcome parades; you inspect guards of honour, the band is playing...and often what it does is, it gives you a sense of immortality.

"If you are used to the trappings of office, you will think that you will never step out of the office and so what I say to Christian politicians is we take Christlike features into the work we do as politicians," he admonished.

He made the comment on Sunday, April 9, 2023, when he joined the Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies of God Church in Accra for the Easter service.

