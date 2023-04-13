Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei enticed her Twitter followers with a photo showing off her belly and fine legs in a crop top and jeans shorts

The sultry photo caught the attention of Ghanaian rapper Medikal who replied to the post

Medikal's reply got many fans tagging his wife under the post, while others wondered whether getting married at a young age had a negative impact on him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal caused a frenzy on social media after he replied TikTok star Felicia Osei's sultry post on Twitter.

Medikal, Fella Makafui (left) all-booed up, and Felicia Osei (right) looking radiant in photos. Photo Source: @fellamakafui @amgmedikal @osei_felicia

Enticing her fans with the sultry photo flaunting her belly and fine legs, she captioned the photo announcing her presence with the words,

Hey Siri

Medikal, who tried to mimic, Siri, which is a virtual assistant that is part of Apple's products, responded by saying,

I'm listening..

Medikal's comment has sparked massive reactions from fans as they wondered whether he was shooting his shot at the Onua FM and TV presenter.

Others also tagged his wife, Fella Makafui, in the comment section to draw her attention to his actions on the bird app.

See the post between Medikal and Felicia Osei below.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's reply to Felicia Osei's tweet

Ghanaians reacted to Medikal's reply to Felicia Osei's tweet, as many of them wondered if his wife, Fella Makafui, was not enough for him.

With the talented rapper getting married at 25, others also believed his getting married at a young age might not have been the best decision.

@kaynana95 said:

Fella thinks you are cheating but you are talking to siri

@mawuena_B commented:

Ad3n Twitter four y3 siri anaa

@CyrilSei stated:

Play me beautiful by Osei Feliciaa

@mawuena_B said:

Fella dwag you make you turn siri abi

@BIGYESU remarked:

As you marry early e worry you waa

@Condomson23 said:

#chairman if u pass by his side La wu oooooo

