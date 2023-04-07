Celestine Etornam, a beautiful Ghanaian food vendor, has flaunted her natural figure in a video despite hesitantly showing off

The talented food vendor timidly displayed her behind in a TikTok video that had fans drooling over her

While some netizens, especially men, admired her, others were not too excited because she seemed shy

Celestine Etornam, a stunning Ghanaian food vendor who rose to fame in the latter part of last year, has timidly flaunted her curvaceous figure in a video.

The young lady went viral after being filmed selling beans and gari, also known as 'gob3', to a man who travelled from Kasoa to Dansoman to buy from her.

People were drawn to her viral footage because of her food business and alluring appearance.

Celestine Etornam flaunts her super curvy behind in video. Photo credit: abenabhigtnz.

Source: TikTok

Etornam's interview with Johnnie Hughes

Etornam recently garnered attention after her interview with media personality Johnnie Hughes on 3FM, where she advised girls not to go into 'hook up'.

Working on your own projects is more profitable than using your body to extort cash and other goods from men. It doesn't seem rational because you might even contract infections and other things, she said.

Celestine Etornam timidly shows off her curvy stature in new video

In a new video, she showed her beauty and luscious features, which had fans drooling. But some male fans were disappointed she did not show off her assets enough.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to Etornam's new video

Kwasma commented:

You are really marriage material..

Justice sekle25 reacted:

Hello V8 how are you eiiiiii if I get this thing hmmm.

Mama Lee657 said:

Natural shape my dear. Outstanding beauty.

User4792412281489 posted:

Woooow.

user1934306492028 reacted:

Hello beautiful lady .

samuelagbetorwoka said:

l just feel for gobe.

Curvy Ghanaian woman who sells 'gob3'

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a stunning young Ghanaian woman selling beans and gari on the street, known as "gob3," attracted attention because of her height.

A man was seen in the video YEN.com.gh discovered on the Twitter timeline of @Kayjnr10 focused on the street vendor's curvy shape while attempting to promote her business.

The customer revealed that he came all the way from Kasoa to Dansoman to purchase from the young lady.

