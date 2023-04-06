Fella Makafui wanted her husband to feel special on his 29th birthday such that she hired famous all-men luxury catering service, Menscook to surprise the rapper

Menscook did a splendid job in displaying all kinds of foods and garnishing them with class and decorating the table to perfection

Ghanaians have drooled over the plush table setting as they admired the effort Fella Makafui put in to make Medikal's day

Ghanaian rapper Medikal turned 29 on April 5, 2023, and he celebrated the day in grand style.

To mark celebrations for the day, his wife, Fella Makafui, organised a plush breakfast table to which he woke up to.

Fella Makafui and Medikal party inside their mansion. Photo Source: @menscook

Source: Instagram

The plush breakfast table was set up by famous all-men luxury event catering service, Menscook.

In the videos shared on the Instagram feed of Menscook, Mr and Mrs Frimpong beamed with smiles as they popped champagne and gave a toast.

Various meals were placed on the table and garnished with flowers in glass vases and yellow flowers similar to sunflowers.

After an enjoyable breakfast, they were captured doing the viral dance challenge to Davido's Unavailable.

Medikal's gbese concluded the video and this got some Ghanaians hoping he did not fall after that intense move.

Below are videos from inside Fella Makafui and Medikal's mansion.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Fella Makafui throws expensive breakfast for Medikal

thenaana_pee

Am so happy to see u and your wife dance may God bless u forever enjoy ur day KING❤️

asantewaakimgal

Ghana Davido and chioma ❤️

the_realhammonds

I hope MDK didn’t fall for that last movement

lady_sam08

I’m on abele, them no dey see me

floral_makeover

Happy birthday dear

yasberry_pinklipcream

Awww champion.

evabrefo

Happy birthday Daddy

benice_doe

Happy birthday, continue to be blessed

Fella Makafui pens down an emotional message to Medikal on his 29th birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medikal's wife Fella Makafui penned down a heartfelt message to him on his 29th birthday.

She shared memorable pictures from their trip to France, their baecation at a popular Ghanaian resort called Safari Valley, and another when they announced the birth of their daughter Island Frimpong.

Many people gushed over how their love is still staying strong despite the public scrutiny.

