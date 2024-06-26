A video of three Black Stars players jamming to Black Sherif's latest song, Kilos Milos, has surfaced online

The players, Salis Samed, Kamal Sowah and Fatawu Issahaku, could not contain their love for the song as they sang and nodded to the tune

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Three renowned Black Stars players have proved beyond doubt that they are true fans of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko.

The three, Salis Samed, Kamal Sowah and Fatawu Issahaku, were captured on video jamming to the musician's latest song, Kilos and Milos.

Photo's of Black Sherif and Salis Samed Image source: @Black Sherif, @Salis Samed

Source: Facebook

Salis Samed and his teammates were filled with emotions as they sang along to the song's lyrics while nodding to its tune.

Watch the video below:

Black Stars players hanging out in Ghana after World Cup qualifiers

Players of the Ghanaian national team, Black Stars, have been in Ghana for some time now. The players arrived in the country to prepare and play for the World Cup qualifiers.

They have since been hanging out together. Recently, they travelled to the Northern part of the country to play the All Stars charity game at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium.

Netizens react to video of Salis and two other Black Stars players jamming to Blacko's song

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@user306598875699 wrote:

"2023 Range Rover."

@isaacntim wrote:

"The new force."

@Xabali wrote:

"Dudes Been Balling."

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew calls on gov't to renovate Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, has called on the government to renovate the deteriorating Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

During a post-match interview after the All-Stars game in Tamale, Andre Ayew said it was unfortunate that the only stadium in the Northern Region had been left in bad shape.

He said the stadium's pitch needs to be fixed to enhance the quality of football in the Northern Region.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

