Abigail, a deaf little girl, has won Talented Kidz Season 14 after putting on a grand performance that left judges and the audience blown away

Week after week, the hearing-impaired dancer wowed many with her ability to move gracefully to every tune despite her disability

Many have praised the organisers of the show for showing inclusivity and honouring Abigal for her hard work

The grand finale of Talented Kid Season 14 ended on Sunday, April 17, 2023, with a resounding applause for little Abigail.

Abigail, a deaf girl, amazed many with her dance talent, despite her impairment.

Her victory has been celebrated by all, including one of Ghana's finest dancers, Endurance Grand, who could not stop herself from hailing the dance prodigy.

At the end of the competition, Abigail took GH¢10,000 cash, an educational tablet, and GH¢2,000 worth of products from sponsors.

Her performance on Talented Kidz drew curiosity on social media after her hearing impairment became public knowledge.

An article from The Conversation written by Helen E. Nuttall, a lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience at Lancaster University, and Kate Slade, a research associate in the Neuroscience of Speech and Action Laboratory at Lancaster University, explained how it was possible to deaf people to hear and dance to music.

The article notes how the brain helps people with hearing loss to feel the music through vibrations that go through their bodies.

The brain is an excellent problem solver. If the sound is missing, it will use other sources of information to understand what’s happening around us. What a person sees and the vibrations felt through the body can be particularly helpful sources of information for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

Watch the video of Abigail's final dance on the show here:

Ghanaians respond to Abigail's spectacular victory dance performance

After Abigail was declared winner, she gave a sterling performance to seal and cement her win to the delight of all present.

thetwist_queenie wrote:

Goosebumps

ice_blemzy commented:

She is goooooood

adelekerichest said:

I fell for this girl yesterday

