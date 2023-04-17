Dancehall star Shatta Wale has hailed Dopenation for their talent on a Twitter Space on April 14, 2023

DopeNation discussed the challenges in the Ghanaian music industry and got a cosign from Shatta Wale, who mentioned how good the duo were

Shatta revealed that his hit song Kpuu Kpaa was produced by the duo and hailed them for the good works they have done over the years

Ghanaian music acts DopeNation and Shatta Wale were the main guests on an educative and blockbuster Twitter Space organized by digital media giants YEN.com.gh, during which they discussed the challenges facing the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale( Middle) hails DopeNation(Left, Right) Photo Source: shattawalenima, ghdopenation

Source: Instagram

DopeNation, made up of identical twin brothers B2 and Twist, spoke candidly about the lack of support, the absence of a proper music industry structure, and the difficulties involved in getting Ghanaians to recognize the unique sounds of upcoming artists

During the discussion, the duo received a major endorsement from fellow musician Shatta Wale, who hailed their talent and contributions to the industry and his career.

These guys right here are one of the best in the game. I learnt music production from them. Even my song Kpuu Kpaa was produced by them. They understand music on a spiritual level and deserve support. He said.

DopeNation expressed their gratitude for Shatta Wale's support and showered him with praise.

The Twitter Space was well-received by fans of Ghanaian music who joined the insightful discussion. DopeNation took the opportunity to urge their fans to stream their album, ATTA and their latest banger, Clap.

The album, which was released in 2021, features a beautiful blend of multiple music genres, including Afrobeats, and Amapiano sounds. DopeNation emphasized the importance of streaming the works of musicians and supporting Ghanaian music.

