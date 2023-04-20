Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei and celebrity dance instructor showed off energetic dance moves at content creator Wesley Kesse's birthday

Wesley Kesse, who turned 30, threw a massive birthday party for all his TikTok star buddies at an exclusive location

Many celebrities and popular brand influences attended the event, including comic content creator Made in Ghana.

Ghanaian TikTok-star-turned-radio-host Felicia Osei made a grand entrance at Wesley Kesse's 30th birthday party.

She challenged one of Ghana's most sought-after dancers, Incredible Zigi, with funny, eccentric dance moves.

The TikTok celebrity's appearance and moves on the stage made the moment a rib-cracking hilarious scene.

Previously, Felicia Osei was known as a comedian on TikTok until she joined Onua FM as the host for their mid-morning entertainment show.

Her public profile has risen since 2022 when she called famous actor LilWin an old man for saying Ghanaian TikTokers were not celebrities.

Felicia Osei's presence at Kesse's party was a highlight, especially after she displayed her faux Micheal Jackson moves on the dance floor.

The TikToker wore a black thigh-length blazer with a Texas-styled cowboy hat sporting tiny hanging trimming. Her look was finished off with white patent boots with pointy toes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Felicia Osei's dance moves at Wesley Kesse's 30th birthday party

Felicia Osei and Zigi's exciting dance moves at the party drew praise from some Ghanaians on social media:

karren_asare4 wrote:

Felicia will kill person

chary_bravecommented

Dressing de3 they dressed some there ankasa.

safa_civ said:

Zigi no be human. The Goat.

