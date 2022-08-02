Abraham Attah and Emmanuel Nii Adom, popularly known as Strika, both featured on the Netflix blockbuster Beast Of No Nation

The movie was released in 2015, and it was an instant hit as Ghanaians and Africans alike fell in love with the plot and characters

After seven years after the movie's released, folks are wondering how two of the movie's lead characters are doing and how they turned out after all these years

Ghanaian actors Abraham Attah and Emmanuel Nii Adom, famously known as Strika, featured on the Netflix hit Beast Of No Nation.

The movie, which came out in 2015, was on the lips of Ghanaians throughout the year, as they raved about two of their favourite characters, Agu, played by Abraham Attah and Strika, played by Emmanuel Nii Adom.

Folks were happy to see two young boys from the motherland get international acclaim. It has already been seven years, and Ghanaians are wondering how two of their favourite stars are doing now.

Abraham Attah After Beast Of No Nation

Abraham Atta played the character Agu in the movie, one of the lead roles. The young man became famous, was well paid by the producers of the movie and was flown abroad to get an education.

He attended Chesire Academy in the United States and went on to have his university education at Tufts University also in the United States. In 2017 Attah played Abe Brown in the superhero movie, Spiderman Homecoming.

He was also featured in the film Tazmanian Devil in 2020. In some photos that recently popped up, the young man looked well built and grown up. It is safe to say Attah is really doing well and living the life abroad.

Emmanuel Nii Adom After Beast Of No Nation

Emmanuel played Strika, one of the lead characters in the film. Unfortunately, Emmanuel has been missing from the movie screens for a long time after he gained popularity in 2015.

News came out that the young man was now roaming the streets. Many folks were surprised to hear the unfortunate news, leaving them to wonder if Emmanuel was not paid for his role in the movie. In an interview Emmanuel granted, he revealed that $30,000 was paid to his handlers, but he did not receive a penny.

The actor's family came out to clarify the issue, saying the young man did not want to go to school as he dropped out and ran from home. According to sources, Ghana's beloved Strika roams the

streets.

