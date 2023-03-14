Ghanaian TikTok star and radio personality Felicia Osei has gone viral with her breathtaking looks

The Onua FM presenter joined her colleagues to welcome award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown as their latest television host

The KNUST student wore a brown leopard print flared skirt, which she styled with elegant brown flat shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TikTok star and Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has spoken about her trending video that was shot during the unveiling of famous Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown as a staff of Media General.

The talented radio personality wore a white customised tee shirt with Nana Ama McBrown's picture printed on it.

TikToker Felicia Osei looks gorgeous in short hairstyles. Source: @ghkwaku @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Felicia Osei styled her look with a flared skirt and brown shoes while showing impressive dance moves.

The curvy female celebrity addressed the issue on live radio, admitting she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the grand event.

Felicia Osei added that she failed to read the memo requesting all workers of Media General to wear jeans and high heels for a particular program.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's Instagram post;

akuabas_collection

Because of that am going to look for the video and zoom it well.....

events_luxury_hub

The shoe and the skirt nu

unis4u

It wasn’t just the shoe o. E b like the skirt too was some way bi. It didnt bring out ur best look n shape

mrr__josh

We have forgiven you today …the court is adjourned

iambabybash_

6th March is gone and you see the shoe you’re wearing to work? You thought you were doing Akwasi. You’ll trend with that shoe saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

stone_burniton

Feli be like “agenda me this, chew me”

mizz_esi

There’s something about the skirt. I love the skirt in particular

_semebia_

I noticed it and was like why is my girl shying from the camera always trying to hide behind Afia tagor then I noticed it. Aww. It's well we love you like that wate ...I understand ❤️❤️❤️

@afiaansong

awwww obaa Felicia I won’t look at the shoe waiii

Watch the video of Felicia Osei rocking her brown shoes below;

TikTok Star Felicia Osei Looks Elegant In Skintight African Print Dress With Side Ruffles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikTok sensation Felicia Osei is on the quest to become a top-style influencer.

The curvy content creator and radio personality has gone viral with her latest impeccable African print dresses.

Felicia Osei has joined female celebrities like Priscilla Opoku Agyeman slaying in alluring short hairstyles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh