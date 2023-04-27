Ghanaian actress Michy and her adorable son Majesty were spotted at the poolside dancing and jumping into the pool together

The host of Movement Showbiz was captured in her 2-piece swimwear while Majesty wore a blue men's short-sleeved bodysuit

People have admired their unbreakable bond, while others also had an issue with Michy's dress code

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Michy and her son Majesty were spotted at the poolside having a lovely mother and son bonding time.

Michy and Majesty looking lovely in photos. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy and son Majesty slay in swimwear

The host of Movement Showbiz was spotted flaunting her fine legs, flat tummy and smooth skin in a two-piece swimwear.

On the other hand, her son, Majesty, wore a blue men's short-sleeved bodysuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mother and son dance and jump into the pool

In the video, they were seen dancing to Nigerian singer Omah Lay's Soso. They then jumped into the pool, resulting in a huge splash of water around.

Below is a video of Majesty and Michy at the poolside.

Ghanaians react to adorable video of Michy and her son Majesty at the poolside

While people admired the adorable moment between Michy and her son Majesty, many people were concerned since the actress was dressed inappropriately in front of her son.

Below are selected comments from the video Michy shared on her Instagram feed.

zolla_nie commneted:

I like the selxy legs

shatta_tina said:

Mom and son moment ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nana.ekua.393950 opined:

Eiiiiiii sis be careful with this video ooooooo remember @akuapem_poloo we all love you

unrulykhvd_ornament said:

Zoom nation

twist.diamond commented:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Michy slayed in a two-piece swimwear on Valentine's Day

YEN.com.gh reported that Michy caused a frenzy on Valentine's Day as she showed a lot of skin in the outfit she wore on the day of love.

She wore a two-piece swimwear that flaunted her flat belly, fine legs and nice curves in beautiful pictures.

Many of her adorable fans gushed over her as some called for the attention of her ex-lover and dancehall musician Shatta Wale in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh