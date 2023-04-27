Celebrated Ghanaian journalist Portia Gabor marked her 35th birthday on April 27, 2023, with photos of herself looking stunning in a kente gown

She wrote a beautiful message giving thanks to God and highlighting that it was her birthday

Giovani Caleb, Anita Akufo, Juliet Bawuah and many well-wishers showered birthday blessings on the talented journalist

Ghanaian journalist Portia Gabor turned 35 on April 27, 2023, and she shared beautiful pictures of herself dazzling in a kente piece on her official Instagram page.

Portia Gabor marks her 35th birthday with beautiful photos.

Source: Instagram

Portia Gabor rocks kente

The talented media personality looked impeccable in a brown kente gown. The top part of the dress was made out of a corset that accentuated her waistline.

The bottom part was long enough such that it flowed to the floor while highlighting her curves.

She had on a wig that was parted on the left side. The hair had huge curls that hung over her shoulders.

Portia Gabor's birthday message

Sharing the pictures, she wrote a lovely message highlighting that it was her special day.

She gave praises to God, stating that He had been good to her while thanking Him for adding another year to her age.

"Grace has done me well. Help me thank the Lord for adding another year to my age.If it had not been for the Lord on my side, where would I be?" she wrote on Instagram.

See Portia Gabor's birthday photos below.

Giovani Caleb, Anita Akufo, Juliet Bawuah and many others celebrate Portia Gabor

cycy_travels said:

Happy birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️you’re simply amazing

ann_ita1 said:

Happy birthday Portia Wishing you a year filled with blessings and joy

giovani.caleb said:

Happy glorious birthday to you Porrshaaaay!

julietbawuah commented:

Happy Birthday, SuperStar❤️❤️

spyno_art commented:

Happy birthday to u sister Portia I pray God should give you long life n a healthy life. More wins ☺️ @spyno_art

iamnanaakuaa stated:

I love everything about you, continue to fulfill Destiny ❤️❤️❤️

samatime12 remarked:

Happy Birthday @gaborportia !!!!! Many blessings and a FUN-TASTIC year

_nor.aaa_ stated:

Happy birthday Ma. Stay blessed always. May God strengthen you for all the good job you are doing in the media space

amparebea_the_poet stated:

Happy birthday ma❤️. You're a rare gem we bless God for your life. You inspire us greatly

TV3 gifts Portia Gabor after winning 2021 Journalist of the Year award

YEN.com.gh previously reported that TV3 gifted Portia Gabor a juicy package after winning big at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Awards.

She was presented with a two-bedroom house and a fully funded expense trip to South Africa.

