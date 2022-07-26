Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Michy and her son, Majesty, are definitely an adorable and inseparable team

They were both seen enjoying some mother and son bonding time at a paintball game centre here in Accra

Many have thronged into the comments section to admire the bond Michy and Majesty share together

Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Michy, and her son, Majesty, keep showing that they are an adorable duo.

Michy And Son Majesty. Photo Source: @hismajesty_majesty @michygh

Source: Instagram

In a stacked post shared on the Instagram page on Michy's page, she and Majesty were both seen holding a paintball marker and striking poses with it.

They stood in front of the shooting range and took cute pictures as mother and son.

In the video, Majesty was seen shooting at his mother in a competitive game, and she also tried to compete against him to win.

In another video shared on Majesty's Instagram page, Majesty was seen trying out his gauging skills at the shooting range with his Paintball.

He wore an all-jeans outfit and a pair of multi-coloured Nike sneakers.

Some Reactions On Social Media

spicy_chilly20 said:

ah ah this boy.u want to shoot mummy?love u 2 my favorite pple❤️❤️❤️

roygeneralmadcap commented:

That's what's up son kill out everything ✌

vanillakeisha said:

I love how you training ma lil Bro❤️❤️ Best mum of the year I love you both deeply from my heart❤️

shatta_tina commented:

Majesty paaa

rabiatudood said:

I love your bond that your bestie right there

shatta_tina commented:

Michy was running for her life

iricheugene said:

Luv y’all guys❤️❤️

