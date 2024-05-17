A video of Asamoah Gyan carrying balls of kenkey, shito, fish and gari on a trip to Zimbabwe has got many people laughing online

The said video was recorded by Dentaa Amoateng, who was on the trip with Asamoah Gyan

Many people online who chanced on the video laughed at the soccer legend for travelling with local food

A video of Football Legend, Asamoah Gyan being trolled by Akosua Dentaa Amoateng for taking local Ghanaian food on a recent visit to Zimbabwe has caused a stir on social media.

The former Black Stars captain had packed balls of Kenkey, shito, and fish to the South African country on a two-day visit.

Asamoah Gyan the President of Zimbabwe Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video recorded by Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality, Asamoah Gyan had stuffed the cabinet of the room he lodged in with other food such as gari, milo, Titus mackerel, corned beef, bread as well as some confectioneries.

Dentaa was shocked to see the Ghanaian legend's room filled with all those local foods.

"These people took it to the next level, you know. I told them there was no food here and they ordered the whole of Accra here," she said in amazement.

Asamoah Gyan on his trip, met the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in a meeting where they discussed youth development in Africa

Netizens react to Asamoah Gyan travelling with Ghanaian food

Some netizens who came across the video were stunned to learn the soccer legend had travelled with Kenkey and other local Ghanaian food.

A few of the reactions are compiled below.

Real Csf Pblack commented:

"Kenkey b3y3 taaasin, I love the ascent."

Maame Boatemaa also commented:

"Team Cerelac forever hands up. Who told you cerelac is for kids."

Gertrude Elorm Quarshie said:

"This cerelac matter, we need to conduct a research on cerelac and age limit."

Abraham Nartey also said.

"When I saw the kenkey something is doing me."

Below is the video Dentaa recorded.

Asamoah Gyan buys egg and pepper

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Asamoah Gyan recently bought egg and pepper from a lady and ended up befriending her.

The ex-Black Stars captain, who was in the company of his brother Baffour Gyan and a few other associates at Krachi, as part of his tour, to create awareness for the upcoming All Regional Games festival

had a bright smile, as he ate the eggs.

He shared photos of the beautiful moment in a post on Instagram and introduced the egg seller to his 1.9 million followers as his new friend

Source: YEN.com.gh