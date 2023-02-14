Movement Entertianment host Michy has turned heads online after she dropped sultry pictures on her Instagram page

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, @michygh, she posed with roses as she rocked a top and a bottom type of swimwear

Her fans have drooled over her as some call for the attention of her ex-lover Shatta Wale in the comment section

Ghanaian actress and tv host on Movement TV, Michy, has flaunted her flat belly and smooth skin as she posed with roses in her Valentine's Day photoshoot.

In a quest to mark the day of love, she slayed a brown two-piece swimwear which she shared on her Instagram page.

The bra had two straps she tied around her midsection, so her chest area was bare as she showed off her smooth skin tone. She paired the bra with a brown high-waist bottom.

To speak to the theme of love, she had a headpiece made out of red roses, which she fixed onto her curly blonde frontal lace wig. She also held a bouquet of red roses in one hand.

Ghanaians react as Michy drops enticing pictures to mark Valentine's Day

king.khemist stated:

This pic go make someone "Go live" to talk nonsense.

ernest.aggrey.921 stated:

SM flowers

ellacadie.jewellery remarked:

Wow flawless

n_a_a_d_r_o_m_o said:

Breathing in “mmmmm”” breathing out “arhhhhhh””

mzcookie_ca commented:

We love you ❤️

aunty_yarh stated:

The skin is skinning

shatta_tina said:

Happy Val’s day to you, dear

lionnefinest remarked:

My Goddess

dj_bash3823 stated:

Happy Chocolate Day Dear

sp_nana_agyemang said:

Obi ne yam

Michy slays in pant and bra, flaunts flawless skin

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the former girlfriend of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale showed off her smooth skin in a yellow two-piece swimwear.

It was a high waist pant which was multicoloured, and she paired it with a bright yellow bra which complimented her skin tone.

Ghanaians thronged the post's comment section to show their admiration for how gorgeous Michy looked in a bra and a pant.

