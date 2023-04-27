A video of Asantewaa and Talented Kidz's Emily dancing inside a supermarket has surfaced on social media

The caption of the video highlighted that the famous TikTok star was the mentor of the talented dancer

Many social media users have admired Emily's dance moves as they gave her positive reviews

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and Emily of TV3's Talented Kidz were captured dancing in a video that was shared on the former's social media pages.

Per the caption of the video, the TikToker is the reality star's mentor.

Asantewaa and Emily of Talented Kidz fame. Image Credit: _asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Outfits worn in the video

Asantewaa wore a white pair of shorts and a white shirt with pink short sleeves. She paired her outfit with a pair of white sneakers with a pink touch to match her outfit.

Emily wore a pleated skirt and a green long-sleeved top. She wore stockings underneath the skirt. She completed her outfit with her signature boots.

The song they danced to

They took over an aisle of a supermarket as they danced to a song by Lasmid, displaying incredible chemistry in the video.

The video ended with Asantewaa carrying Emily away as she made hand gestures in the air.

Below is a video of Asantewaa and Emily dancing inside a store.

People admire Emily and Asantewaa's moves in the video

Many people loved Asantewaa and Emily's dance moves in the video such that they could not help but fill the comment section with lovely compliments and reviews.

Below are selected comments under Asantewaa's post on Instagram.

osei__felicia said:

She dances so well

__ms_enyonam stated:

This is beautiful

holinessadiepena67 said:

Nice outfit Emily

justice_jaysons commented:

This is beautiful ❤️

basittttagain said:

Ahhh, who forced you to dance

elizabeth.divine.5099 stated:

Awww, that's beautiful, sis❤️ God bless you more ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nana_akua_4_real said:

Awww u are soo kind

ghfrimpzy said:

Beautiful ❤️

Asantewaa calls Ghanaian musicians broke

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that during an interview with Accra FM's Nana Romeo, Asantewaa was asked why she no longer does music promotions.

She answered, saying that Ghanaian musicians are broke and do not have the funds to pay for her rates.

Her statement sparked public debate on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh