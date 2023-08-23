Rapper Strongman got into a heated argument with fashion critic Firestick in a Twitter Space where a discussion about the brand of Ghanaian artiste was held

The rapper was not pleased with Firestick's "Wear Legit" ideology, which advocates for celebrities to wear authentic sneakers and outfits

During the debate, the pair exchanged words as they failed to see eye to eye with each other, with Strongman calling Firestick a failed boxer

Rapper Strongman and fashion critic Firestick, in a Twitter discussion about the fashion preferences of Ghanaian artistes, engaged in a heated argument. The clash revolved around Firestick's "Wear Legit" concept, which promotes the wearing of genuine sneakers and clothing by celebrities.

Ghanaian rapper Strongman and style influencer Firestick Photo Source: Strongman, Fire_Stick

Source: Twitter

The disagreement between the two personalities escalated quickly, leading to a verbal exchange that highlighted their differing viewpoints. Strongman was notably displeased with Firestick's advocacy for authenticity in celebrity attire and argued that not every artiste could afford to spend money on expensive clothing. Strongman said some musicians were independent artiste and had no record label to back them hence could not waste money on frivolities.

The "Wear Legit" ideology, proposed by Firestick, urges public figures, especially those in the entertainment industry, to wear original outfits and sneakers. This notion aims to encourage fans and followers to choose genuine products over knock-offs.

As the Twitter Space discussion unfolded, Strongman and Firestick found themselves at odds. Their opposing stances on the matter quickly turned into a fiery exchange of words. Strongman, never one to shy away from confrontation, did not hesitate to express his dissent. In a sharp retort, he labelled Firestick as a failed boxer, seemingly attempting to undermine Firestick's credibility in the world of fashion criticism.

Strongman sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

theniianno said:

Ah but the boxing thing be true?

caleb_shakes commented:

That’s a sneak diss strongman lowkey ate him up respectfully

erik_ishere wrote:

Strongman throwing subliminals respectfully as usual.

M.O.G Beatz also had issues with Firestick

In a related story, music producer MOG Beatz, in an audio note he made on Twitter, lashed out at style influencer and fashion critic Firestick.

The producer got angry at Firestick for some comments he made on a Twitter Space while criticising Ghanaian artistes and making reference to MOG.

MOG threw jabs at Firestick, alleging that the fashion critic was married to an old woman in the UK for the sake of papers, asking him to mind his business.

