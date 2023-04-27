Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has made a serious allegation against one of her workers

The entrepreneur revealed that one of her workers had stolen a massive amount of money from her

She adds that she also received threats from someone who claims to be a police officer

After her tweet went viral, Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui is trending on Twitter.

Without mincing words, Medikal's wife disclosed that Gina, one of her workers, had disappeared along with GH¢50,000.

Fella Makafui adds that the alleged culprit has refused to pick up her calls or that of anyone on her team.

Fella Makafui made headlines when she confessed to undergoing cosmetic procedures to keep her figure in shape. She shared a video of the treatment she uses to maintain a flat tummy and enhance her curves. She added a short message to accompany the video:

For your cavitation and fat freezing. Procedure firms, tighten and contour the waist. It's also painless and comfortable. Come, thank me later.

The 'YOLO' star is trending for the second time this week, but this time she is not the one at the end of Ghanaian's wrath.

Fella Makafui shared details of the supposed crime on her official Twitter handle:

My Employee has stolen my money. My team and I can't find her anywhere. She has blocked us on all platforms. I only received a call from one man who claimed to be an officer threatening me. Gina, I know you are seeing this. Kindly send me my 50k. That's my sweat!

Twitter Reacts to Fella Makafui's stolen money

Many sympathized with Fella Makafui, while others also had questions of their own.

@accraguy wrote:

So sorry about this but why is the officer threatening you? What have you done?

@depsypixels commented:

Involve the police they will issue an order for the Telcos to print a statement of her last calls including location (Longitude and latitude).

@m_mensiwah wrote:

How can we help you? Where is her picture? And wait o, she opened your safe or she keeps the daily sales or what? Well, isokay, you will find her. Don't worry.

Fella Makafui gives hubby, Medikal, a lavish breakfast as he turns 29

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Fella Makafui's surprise present for her husband.

The actress is married to Ghanaian rapper Medikal, with whom they share a daughter.

Videos from the breakfast party have many admiring the loved-up couple.

