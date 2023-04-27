A form one student of Akumadan SHS has gone viral after a video of her interacting with her seniors surfaced

In the video, the young girl clarified her age to the seniors who sounded happy to have her in the school

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared diverse viewpoints on the actions of the students

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A junior student of Akumadan Senior High School is trending after a video of her interacting with her seniors surfaced on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the cute form 1 girl who gave her name as Emelia left her seniors starstruck by her height and age.

As if they had seen a celebrity, the seniors gathered around the cute student and tried to find out more about her.

The 13-year-old student interacting with her seniors Photo credit: @nayooka/TIKTok

Source: TikTok

Her calmness coupled with the mature way she answered the questions posed, pleased the seniors who concluded that she is an intelligent student because it was rare to see 13-year-olds in senior high school.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to video of the 13-year old form 1 girl

The 36-second video has gained traction on social media with some urging the seniors to treat the young girl with respect.

Yak's added:

Please be good to her and God will bless you.

Olito mamaaa 77 replied:

we have seen paast dis, abrewa wei ye akodaa obi nana.Wey back in 2018 same thing happened in Berekum bess they were two i think by now they are in vasti

Nene_Nart22 indicated:

Are her parent aware that you are placing their child on social media? This is the second video I have seen. Stop it before you fall into trouble.

Atebubu student clarifies age

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a form 1 student of Atebubu Senior High School is trending after he was filmed introducing himself to some individuals.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @djsirrayghana1 showed the moment a diminutive boy who was identified as Lukeman, gave clarity on his age after two adults tried to impugn that he had reduced it.

In a simple answer, he explained that he was 17 years, adding that his birthday is due later this month.

Abeiku Santana meets a diminutive salesperson

Also, Abeiku Santana was delighted when he met a diminutive Telesales Executive at aYo Ghana, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana.

Intrigued by his role and size, Abeiku Santana asked him about his role at the largest telecom company in Ghana, MTN, to which he responded nicely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh