A video of a lady expressing regret after participating in a reality show has got tongues wagging

In an interview, the lady admitted that her quest of finding true was never achieved even though she got a date

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the lady

A pretty young Ghanaian lady, Adelaide, who participated in Date Rush, a television reality show in search of true love has confessed that she wishes she never participated in that programme in the first place.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Adelaide an enchanting young lady in an interview said her agenda of finding true love through Date Rush was not achieved.

Looking visibly sad but composed, the lady who spoke with confidence said the guy who choose her as a date never loved her.

She revealed that her date saw the decision to choose her as an act just for the camera and never showed any signs of entering a serious relationship.

"I asked so many times for him to take me out on a date but he refused. What even surprised me was that some ladies sent me insulting messages and when I told him about it he posted pictures of he and women on his status with the caption "I will give you more reasons to cry".

Adelaide said at the moment she has cut ties with the guy but admits she still loves him.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the comments of Adelaide on Date Rush

Netizens who watched the video comforted her with some saying true love will locate her

Mr. DMG indicated:

someone really like you dear, I wish you allow us to talk dear because I really like you

Boaduwaa Naomi added:

Forget about him and move on dear

IKECOBBIE _YELLOW stated:

You should be grateful for TV3 , had it not DateRush would you have had the opportunity to grant interviews in the public domain. Be grateful for once

