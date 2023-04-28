Ghanaian Hiplife musician and politics enthusiast Kwame A Plus has shared a photo of himself from his music days

He made fun of the lip gloss that he wore and said he was still looking for the graphic designer who created the flier

Afia Schwarzenegger, Appietus, Sista Afia, and the artiste's fans reacted to the funny post and teased him

Ghanaian hiplife musician and politics enthusiast Kwame A Plus posted a photo of himself from his days as an artiste.

The throwback photo shared on his Instagram was a promotional flier for his "Agye Gon" song during his active days as a musician.

He wore lip gloss and smiled mildly. His name, A Plus, was spelt with additional (++) signs on the old funny-looking flier.

A Plus posted the photo with a funny caption that got his celebrity friends reacting and teasing him. He talked about the lip gloss, which was bold in the photo, and said:

The lip gloss, though Goodnight

See the photo below:

Fans and friends of Kwame A Plus reacted to the post with uncontrollable laughter

Friends and fans of Kwame A Plus, including Afia Schwar and Appietus, reacted to his photo with laughing emojis and funny comments, while others reminisced on their past experiences with him.

afiaschwarzenneger commented:

appietusmix commented:

Heeerrh Agye Gon ampa

nanayabrefo commented:

Those days hmm, I no enjoy koraaaaa now that the money dey I no dey get some sad ooooh

archipelago commented:

Ah Ewiase paaa nsoso de3

hajiaofficial commented:

Gyama na wa sira kakra onn

Kwame A Plus shows interest in politics

Kwame A Plus has put his music career on hold for the past few years and has not been seen performing or composing new songs.

However, the Agye Gon hitmaker has shown interest in politics, entertainment and other social issues in Ghana and has referred to himself as a voice that will forever speak on government spending and leadership.

A-Plus Reveals He Slept In Shops When He First Arrived In Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that netizens were moved by A-Plus's life story and his struggles for success.

A-Plus revealed in a Facebook post that he was first homeless when he arrived in Accra and had spent the night in stores. Internet users who saw the post were pleased with him for continuing to pursue his goals in spite of the obstacles.

