Celebrity blogger Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, has reacted to claims against him by musician Patapaa.

Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, recently took to social media to blast Zionfelix claiming the blogger was the cause of his marital troubles.

Patapaa made the allegations after a video and photos of Zionfelix and the musician's wife, Liha Miller, hanging out in Germany.

The One Corner hitmaker who was recently reported to have fallen out with his wife put the blogger on the blast after seeing the images online.

But speaking in a video on his YouTube, Zionfelix has denied Patapaa's claims of him being the cause of his marital problems.

Zionfelix explained that he does not have anything to do with the wife of Patapaa but only linked up with her for an interview while in Germany.

According to him, had called Patapaa's manager and also talked to the musician who raised some issues about him not being informed about the interview.

However, Zionfelix stated that it is not his responsibility to inform Patapaa in this instance but tht of his wife.

He thus urged the musician to solve whatever marital issues he had with his wife without involving him.

Source: YEN.com.gh